Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Eastminster Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services Eastminster Presbyterian Church

Frances Helen Hall Montgomery COLUMBIA - Mrs. Frances Hall Montgomery, age 96, died Monday, February 17, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the parlor at the church. Frances was born April 23, 1923 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late Eva Price Hall and James Thomas Hall. She was also the stepdaughter of Leland Little Hall Griffin. Frances graduated from Sanford High School, in Sanford, N.C. She worked for Dupont at Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Hanford Ordnance Works in Richland, Washington during World War II. While in Richland she met her future husband Douglas Clayton Montgomery and they married after the war. They lived in Richland and West Schenectady, N.Y before moving to Columbia in 1956. Frances was a faithful member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church where she taught 4 and 5 year olds in Sunday School for many years and served on many committees at the church. After moving to Wildewood Downs she joined Northeast Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Junior Women's Club, Cosmopolitan Club, and several bridge clubs. Frances enjoyed her volunteer work at Palmetto Health Baptist, Meals on Wheels, Town Theatre, and as a docent at Governor's Mansion. She is survived by a daughter Edith Barrett and husband Drake Dennis of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter Mary Elliott and husband Scott of Columbia, SC; 5 grandchildren - Matthew and Katie Barrett, and John Douglas (Mary Kate), Frances Anne and Will Elliott. Frances is also survived by her brother Reece Hall & his wife Kay of Columbia, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years. Frances was also predeceased by a sister Margaret Hall Mask & a brother James Thomas Hall, Jr. She is survived by several nieces & nephews. The family would like to thank Reatha Scott for her love, devotion and care freely given to Frances. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Meals on Wheels or a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

