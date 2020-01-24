Frances Jones Brittain IRMO - Frances Jones Brittain Funeral services for Frances Jones Brittain, 83, of Irmo, will be held at 12:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia. Pastor Brett DeYoung will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Frances Brittain passed away January 22, 2020. Born in Easley, SC, she was a daughter of the late Doyle Fletcher Jones and Annie Mae Julian Jones. Frances is survived by two sons, Doyle Maxwell Brittain of Alexandria, VA, Robert J Brittain, Jr. (Dianne) of West Columbia; grandchildren, Robert J. Brittain, III (Cori), Matthew R. Brittain (Brooke), Jacque Brittain; four great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Smith; brothers, Norman Jones, Charles Jones, Lee Jones; sisters, Mildred Mixon, Vickie Clary, Edith Pettigrew and Lynda Cauble. In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert J. Brittain; son, Joseph Norman Brittain; grandson, Frank Brittain; brothers, Julian Jones and James Jones; sister, Sharon Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd., Lexington, SC 29073. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020