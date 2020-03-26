Frances L. Carson WEST COLUMBIA - Graveside services for Frances Ligon Carson will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Lybrand Cemetery. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late John T. Ligon and Alma Cathleen Wygal Ligon. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are a son, John F. Carson and a brother, Johnny Ligon (Donnie Sue). She was predeceased by a son, Rallie Quarles, Jr. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020