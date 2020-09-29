1/
Frances LaBorde
1936 - 2020
Frances LaBorde
September 25, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Frances Douglass Hasell LaBorde of Columbia, SC died September 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in Columbia, SC on February 4, 1936, Frances was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Gadsden Hasell.
She graduated from Dreher High School and Converse College with a B.F.A. in Art. She married her husband, Jean Baptiste LaBorde, Jr. in 1958.
Before having her children, she worked as a teacher at the Charleston Day School in Charleston, SC and Dent Middle School in Columbia. She was also instrumental in developing the Enrichment Program at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and the Honors Program at Dreher High School.
She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution – William Capers Chapter. She was a former member of the Junior League of Columbia and the Carolina Assembly in Charleston, SC. She was a member of Trinity Cathedral, serving as a longtime volunteer for the Wednesdays at Trinity Concert Series and the Trinity Bazaar.
Frances, known as "Shinger" to her many friends, was a talented pianist and artist. She was also an excellent cook, seamstress, and gardener.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jean Baptist LaBorde, Jr. She is survived by her children, Jean Baptiste LaBorde III (Heidi), Laurens LaBorde Bissell (Harrington) and Eleanor LaBorde Morrison (Comer); her grandchildren, Cornelius Harrington Bissell III, Frances Rhett Bissell, and Lucille Porter Morrison.
Special thanks to friends and family who helped keep her spirits up during her final years and the wonderful staff at Atria and Still Hopes who provided comfort in her final days.
A private graveside burial will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter St, Columbia, SC 29201; Converse College, 580 Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, 1151 Elm Savannah Rd, Hopkins, SC 29061.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Sep. 29, 2020.
