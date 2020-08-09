Frances LeGrand Moorer Nelson 8/10/44 8/3/20 COLUMBIA - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Frances LeGrand Moorer Nelson. Born in North Augusta, SC on August 10th, 1944, she was the daughter of Pickens Calhoun Greneker and Francis LeGrand Moorer. She was educated at North Augusta High School and went on to earn a BS in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. LeGrand made her debut at the Columbia Cotillion Club. While at USC she met and married William Shannon Nelson II and they went on to have four children, three sons and a daughter. Weekends and summers were spent at their mountain cabin in Saluda, North Carolina or at the Columbia Sailing Club on their boat Born Free. A devoted mother, she and her family also enjoyed vacationing at Seabrook Island and St. Simons Island, Ga. She and Will loved to sail with friends in the Caribbean as often as they could. Service to others was an important part of LeGrand's life. During her senior year in high school she received the Good Citizenship Award, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) which was centered on loyalty, service, patriotism, character and leadership. Throughout her life she continued to have a servant's heart joining community organizations involved in the betterment of Columbia and Saluda. She provided leadership to numerous organizations and churches over her lifetime, most notably starting the bookstore at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. While at Trinity she participated in Altar Guild, Daughters of the Holy Cross and even hosted the radio show Voice of Trinity. LeGrand enjoyed her work with the Junior League of Columbia and was past president and recipient of the Silver Fox Award. She was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration (Saluda, NC), The Assembly, Pine Tree Hunt Club and the Columbia and Sweet William Garden Clubs. Additional affiliations included charter member of the Richland County Legal Auxiliary, President of the Columbia Sailing Club Auxiliary and President of Carolina Book Club. LeGrand suffered a brain aneurysm in 1999 but still continued to lead an active life. Her monthly engagements with The Tea Cups, a group of best friends devoted to each other, brought her so much joy. She is survived by two sons, William Shannon Nelson (Lori), and Francis Pickens Nelson, daughter, Caroline LeGrand Nelson and granddaughters Charlotte and Virginia. Other family includes sister-in-law Nina Geddes Nelson Smith and husband James Emerson Smith, brother-in-law Ambassador Weston Adams, her nephews, former Rep. James Emerson Smith, Jr. (Kirkland), Weston Adams III (Lisa), Rev. Daniel Wallace Adams-Riley (Rev. Gena Adams-Riley), and Julian Calhoun Adams II. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Shannon Nelson II, son Patrick Henry Nelson, sister-in-law Elizabeth Nelson Adams, niece Kathleen Shannon Smith Stuckey and nephew Robert Adams IV. LeGrand will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Given the global health crisis a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to Trinity, Church of the Transfiguration and the American Stroke Foundation. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at NHC Parklane, especially Willetta, and Prisma Health Richland Hospital for their care and compassion as well as the incredible friends and family members that unfailingly showed her love and support. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com