Frances Link
1933 - 2020
Frances Link
October 11, 2020
Cayce, South Carolina -
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Estelle Cromer Link, 87, of Cayce. Mrs. Link was born in Lexington, South Carolina, on September 28, 1933, and passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020.
She was the loving wife, of 69 years, to Lloyd Link. They had resided in Cayce for the past 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, decorating her home for the holidays and sailing on Lake Murray with her husband.
Mrs. Link was the daughter of the late Frank and Maggie Frye Cromer. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Alice Cromer Meggs and Johnnie Cromer.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Link, of Cayce, three children: Steve Link (Cindy) of Columbia, Phyllis Whetstone (Joe) of Summerville, Lynn Hughes (Brad) of Lexington, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lexington Extended Care (Spence Place) for their compassionate care during her long illness. For visitation and service times please visit our website at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com


Published in & from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
