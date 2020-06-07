Frances M. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Jones WEST COLUMBIA, SC - The private graveside service for Frances Miller Jones, 94, will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Reverend Randy Hurtt will officiate. Frances was born in Greenville, SC on September 20, 1925, and passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, She was the daughter of the late John Grady Miller and Fanny Elvira Robinson Miller. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Greenville High School and Winthrop University. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, where she was a member of the Open Book and Rebekah Naylor Sunday School classes. Frances was a Christian mother who raised three sons, was a true "homemaker: wherever life sent her, and loved all Family, her many Friends, and her Lord. Surviving are her sons: Johnny Jones (Helen), Macon, GA, Jack Jones (Ellen). Athens, GA and, Larry (Becky) Jones of Columbia, SC. Grandchildren: Johnny, Robby, Billy, Michael, Ryan, Melissa, and Nathan. Also ten great-grands with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Boyce Jones, sisters: Mary Ruth and Katherine, brother: Grady. Memorials in her honor may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B. L. Frederick Memorial Center
124 Mobley Street
Chester, SC 29706
8033777316
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved