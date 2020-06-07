Frances M. Jones WEST COLUMBIA, SC - The private graveside service for Frances Miller Jones, 94, will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Reverend Randy Hurtt will officiate. Frances was born in Greenville, SC on September 20, 1925, and passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, She was the daughter of the late John Grady Miller and Fanny Elvira Robinson Miller. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Greenville High School and Winthrop University. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, where she was a member of the Open Book and Rebekah Naylor Sunday School classes. Frances was a Christian mother who raised three sons, was a true "homemaker: wherever life sent her, and loved all Family, her many Friends, and her Lord. Surviving are her sons: Johnny Jones (Helen), Macon, GA, Jack Jones (Ellen). Athens, GA and, Larry (Becky) Jones of Columbia, SC. Grandchildren: Johnny, Robby, Billy, Michael, Ryan, Melissa, and Nathan. Also ten great-grands with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Boyce Jones, sisters: Mary Ruth and Katherine, brother: Grady. Memorials in her honor may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.