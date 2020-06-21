Frances M. Morris COLUMBIA - Frances M. Morris, 88, of Columbia, died suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born October 29, 1931, in Society Hill, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Walter Thomas Morris and Gertrude Capps Morris. She was a graduate of Winthrop College. Frances was married to the love of her life, Jack Dillard Morris Jr., for 48 years. The two met while she was working as a nurse in Columbia, and he immediately fell in love with Frances' radiant smile and Southern charm. Together, they traveled the world and raised a beautiful family. A member of Northeast Presbyterian Church, she was especially active in her Sunday School group. Frances loved crafting, bird-watching, and gardening and was a proud member of both the Petal Pushers Garden Club and the Spring Valley Garden Club. Mrs. Morris was a devoted wife, caring mother, and loving grandmother, who cherished her family and friends more than anything else. Survivors include her sons, Jack Morris III (Deborah) of Elgin and Tom Morris (Carol) of Blounts Creek, NC; daughters, Ann Lawrence (Paul) of Columbia, Kay Morris of Columbia, Beth Fisher (Jim) of Mt. Pleasant, and Gina Thore (Jeff) of Columbia; and 15 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as her sister, Sarah Morris Jones, and her brother, Gordon Morris. The funeral service for Mrs. Morris will be held at 11 o'clock, Tuesday, June 23rd, at Northeast Presbyterian Church with Dr. George D. Crow, III, officiating. A private burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 2 o'clock on Monday, June 22nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Memoriam donations can be made to the American Red Cross. The family is mindful of the issues of personal safety during this time of pandemic and invites anyone who cannot attend to watch the service online. This can be viewed by visiting Mrs. Morris' Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.