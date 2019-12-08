Frances Manns EASTOVER Frances Manns, 92, of Eastover, South Carolina passed away November 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Greenville, Illinois to Emma Piper. Frances is survived by her sons; Todd J. Manns and Alex W. Manns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her daughter, Janis. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019