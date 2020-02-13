Frances Metz Onley CHAPIN - Frances Metz Onley, 82, of Chapin, SC, wife of the late Walter Jackson Onley passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1937, in Richland County to the late Walter and Georgia Miller Metz. She retired from Lowman Home of 30 years and was a volunteer for Ballentine and Lake Murray Elementary schools. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Chapin, SC. She is survived by, one son, Walter Onley; two sisters, Doris Davis and Lois Amick; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ray Metz The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday February 14, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2081 Dutch Fork Road Chapin SC 29036. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2020