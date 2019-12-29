|
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Frances Lynn Luckey Moody BOILING SPRINGS - Frances Lynn Luckey Moody, 48, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home in Boiling Springs, SC. She was born April 16, 1971, in Greenville, SC to Heyward C. Luckey and Janice Thompson Luckey. Lynn attended the College of Charleston where she was on the Equestrian Team and later received a Master's Degree from the Citadel. She taught at Brunson Dargan Middle School in Darlington, SC and Forest Circle Middle School in Walterboro, SC. She was also a Guidance Counselor at Forest Circle Middle School and Colleton Preparatory Academy in Walterboro, SC. She enjoyed working with children, reading, horseback riding, hiking, kayaking and being with family. She had a tremendous love for Christ and the United Methodist Church which she attended her entire life. Survivors include her husband, Marshall Scott Moody and her children, Janice Elizabeth Moody and Marshall Scott Moody, Jr.; her father, Heyward C. Luckey; her mother, Janice Thompson Bethea; her stepfather, Charles Albert Bethea; her sister, Sarah Luckey Brewer (Jon) and their children; her brother, Ben Luckey (significant other, Marie Hurst) and their children; her brother, Ken Wilson; her sister-in-law, Kim Rencken (Gunter) and their children; her brother, Ben Bethea (Tamela) and their children; her sister, Ellen Bethea; her aunt, Joyce Bumgarner (John) and their children; her aunt, Laura Moody; her aunt, Ellen Lumpkin (Mike) and their children; her aunt, Martha Luckey; and her aunt, Druscilla Bridges and her children. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Thompson; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Luckey; and her mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ray Moody. Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jack Caldwell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 in a private ceremony at a later date. Memorials are to be made to National Alliance on Mental Health, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 online at www.nami.org/donate. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019
