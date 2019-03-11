Frances Stevens Riley COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Stevens Riley will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her step-son, Harry H. Riley; sisters, Geneva Pugh, Mary Ferguson, and Edna Barr; two grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
|
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2019