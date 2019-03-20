Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Steck. View Sign

Frances G. Steck COLUMBIA Frances G. Steck, of Columbia, SC, passed away on March 15th. She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Charles and Grace Graube. She graduated in Nursing from Longwood University and the Medical College of Virginia. She was a nurse for her entire career, though her greatest joys were being a mother to her three sons and "Granny" to her seven grandchildren. She is survived by her husband David Steck of 65 years; sons, Michael Steck (Amanda), Richard Steck, and Stephen Steck (Kappy); grandchildren, Kathryn Steck Foote (Matthew), Chase Steck, Nicole Steck Styron (Travis), Andrea Steck Anclade (Brian), Trace Cannon, Michael Steck, and Adelaide Cannon. The service for Mrs. Steck will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, March 23rd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A private family burial will precede the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 3 o'clock. At the conclusion of the service, the family invites you to a celebration of Frances' life at WildeWood Country Club, 90 Mallet Hill Road, Columbia Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC, 29210; or to the Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton Street #200, Columbia, SC 29201

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

