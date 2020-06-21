Frances Youngblood Moody COLUMBIA Frances Youngblood Moody, age 97, died peacefully Tuesday in Columbia. Frances attended schools in Columbia, married there and later raised her family in Columbia after husband Lloyd returned from WWII. She was a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church for 65 years and served as church financial secretary before her 31 year career at Carolina Children's Home where she retired in 1997. She later volunteered at Baptist Hospital and loved to travel with her friends. Frances loved her church and for many years was called "Chairman of the balcony". She was predeceased by husband Lloyd, son Rhett Lloyd Moody Jr., her parents Letha and Harry Henry Youngblood. She was also predeceased by her brothers The Reverend Horace B. Youngblood, Harry Henry Youngblood, and sister Thelma Majors. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her children Alise Moody Daniel, William Henry Moody (Donna), and a daughter in law Suzanne Moody. Also surviving are grandchildren Jimmy Daniel (Meg), Brian Daniel (Ashley), Rhett Moody III (Abigail), Anna Katherine Cazalet (Ryan), Jennifer Moody, Will Moody (Tara), Lloyd Moody. Great grandchildren are Sara Brooks, James and Rhett Daniel, Haley and Brantley Daniel, Donna Lee Sanchez, Tristan, Hayden and Nila Moody, Lila, Betsy and Sally Frances Moody. The family appreciates the loving care by the staff at NHC Parklane. A memorial service was held at Thompson Funeral Home, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209, Friday, June 19th, at 11:30am with visitation at 10:30 prior to service and a private family burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church 4205 Kilbourne Rd., Columbia, SC 29206. View the Tributecast that was held on Friday, June 19th at 11:30am via http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/413576246 Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.