Francis Harriet (George) Brown COLUMBIA - Francis Harriet (George) Brown came into this life on April 9, 1942. She decided that August 26, 2020 was a good time to depart from this life and move onto her next adventurous journey. Current politics convinced her that this world was too lacking of intelligent life. So, off she went in search of higher intelligence among her already departed parents, Carl George and Mildred (Windham) George. She was hesitant to leave, though, because she would have to leave those, she loved dearly behind. Her Brother Carl "Sonny" George residing in Florida and whom she declared, on facebook, to be the world's most greatest brother! Her prides and joys through her sons Thomas Alexander Brown Jr., residing in N.C. whom she called "Al". And his wife Kelly, Steven Walter Brown, residing in N.C. whom she called "trouble". And his wife Darlene whom she called her "steamroller", Her Grandchildren, whom she called her "darlings", with a straight face! Craig Brown, residing in VA with his wife Kristy, Kendra (Brown) Parrish, residing in N.C. with her husband Lee Parrish, and one great grandson, whom she adored wholeheartedly, Zane Lee Parrish. After a career in Accounting she retired from the S.C. Dept. of Corrections. Yet, kept her moonlighting job as a bartender. She said that's where the best shags were found. She was once a member of the "Shag" club and enjoyed shagging every chance she could. Even though she enjoyed her nightlife and time with her friends. She gave it up but kept her friends, of course! She took up dodging traffic, during the day, in her beloved Mini Cooper "Scarlet". If you saw her eyelashes in your rearview mirror you were driving way too slowly! Her life here was lived exclusively on her terms and it had to be a worthwhile adventurous journey or she left you behind. As per her wishes there will not be a service. Covid is not what she considered a worthy adventurous journey and does not want to be responsible for any covid instances. Her family agrees. When this covid situation has been greatly minimized we want to do a celebration of life and spread some of her ashes in the midst of the celebration. Please, stay tuned! In the meantime Harriett wants you to make donations, in her name, to your favorite no kill animal shelters. She wants you to open up a bottle of your favorite beverage and drink a toast or two or maybe even three, to her. Then write some farewell to her on the side of the empty bottle and hang it on a bottle tree. Her family also wants you to toast to two of her friends Kim and Peggy who served as double agents to keep us informed of Harriett's health while we weren't around. Harriett chose to fight her cancer on her terms even when it had weakened her and when we needed help keeping up. This is not the end of Harriett's life but only the beginning of her next adventurous journey where she hopes she can find a good shag! Her spirit is so much larger than life. She will be missed!