Francis Kurt Spangler OCTOBER 18, 1966 APRIL 26, 2019 TAMARAC, FL - Francis 'Frank' Spangler was born in Columbia, S.C. to Dr. Robert S. Spangler and Mrs. Hannelore Noack Spangler-Freund. He graduated from University High School in Johnson City, TN. He earned an A.S. degree in Paralegal Studies from Broward Community College, Fort Lauderdale, FL. He earned a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice and a M.P.M. degree in Public Administration from East Tennessee State University. Frank was involved with the music industry for more than 40 years, performing, collaborating, working with and influenced by various professional artists and acts. He was an integral part of the Johnson City, Tennessee 'Marcel Yoda' rock music scene. Frank and Guitar Slim, Jr. had recently completed a European Blues Festival Tour. A voting member of the National Academy of Recording Artists (Grammys), Frank volunteered as a district advocate for the Music Modernization Act that was signed on October 11, 2018. In addition to the love of music, Frank loved Porsches and held membership in the Porsche Club of America Gold Coast Region. Frank and Christy traveled domestically and globally with family and friends. He was always open and welcoming to new people and experiences, making time for friends and family on the golf course, at the bar, at Miami Dolphins games, dog parks and other venues. Frank is survived by his wife Christy Spangler; mother Hannelore Noack Spangler-Freund; father Dr. Robert S. Spangler and wife, Vicky; sister Alisa Spangler-Miller; brother Robert Spangler II; father-in-law Jerry McMullan; mother in-law Bonnie McMullan; brother-in-law Russell McMullan; Uncle Michael F. Millikin; great aunt Shirley Snyder; many cousins in South Carolina and Florida; nieces Summer Miller and Lora Jump, and his dog Titan. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Frank Spangler can be made to the Recording Academy MusiCares. https://www.grammy.com/musicares Published in The State on May 1, 2019

