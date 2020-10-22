Francis T. Brown
April 15, 1944 - October 20, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina -
Francis (Frank) T. Brown, Lt Col, USAF, Retired, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara S. Brown, daughters, Victoria (Tori) Brown Turner and Samantha (Mandi) Brown Holzbach (David), granddaughters Katie Turner and Ellie Turner, and grandsons Jackson LeMay and William Holzbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Brown, Sr., and Mamie Tucker Brown, a sister, Loretta Brown Colcolough, and a brother, William A Brown, Jr.
He was a career Air Force pilot who received many decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, for his service in the Vietnam Conflict. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he taught AFJROTC at Sumter High School. He then continued his aviation career as a fire patrol pilot with the South Carolina Forestry Commission. He was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, Clemson University, and the University of Southern Illinois. Frank served many years on the Clemson Extension Advisory Council at both the county and state levels. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 15, the Society of the High Hills of the Santee, the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Progressive Club.
He loved his family and spending time "piddlin' with" his friends in the Wateree Swamp. He found a spiritual home at Zoar Methodist Church, "the little white church in the country" and thoroughly enjoyed the friendship and kindness of its church family.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Sumter Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Allen Johnson officiating.
The family will be available following the service for personal visitation.
Due to COVID 19, please practice social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, his request was that anyone wishing to remember him make a donation to the William C. Turner Scholarship, through the Blythewood Education Foundation, 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood, SC 29016.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospice and medical staff for their kindness and superior care while he was hospitalized.
