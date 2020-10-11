Francis T. Draine

March 7, 1935 - September 26, 2020

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina - Francis Thomas Draine, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Marion Gerard Draine, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private service will be held at Mepkin Abbey.

Francis was born on March 7, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Harry John Draine and the late Anne Ambuehl Draine. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings Charles (Loyola), Donald, Anne, Richard, and Patrick. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and received his JD from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He served in the United States Navy, and practiced law in Chicago, Illinois and Columbia, South Carolina. He was a member of the South Carolina Bar Association.

Frank was a respected trial attorney in the state, having argued numerous appeals before the South Carolina Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals. In middle age, Frank reconnected with his Irish roots and made several trips to Ireland to visit newly discovered relatives. He shared a love of the arts with his wife, Marion, a long time employee of the SC Arts Commission and advocate for the arts. They especially enjoyed attending the Charleston Spoleto Festival. In later years, Frank delighted in being a grandfather. He celebrated his grandchildren's accomplishments and particularly loved listening to them play music.

Frank is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Draine Gable (Wayne) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Lisa Marie Draine (Joel) of Charlottesville, VA; two sons: Kevin Gerard Draine (Ann) of Brooklyn, NY, and Paul Joseph Draine of Erwinna, PA; six beloved grandchildren: Rebecca & Sophie Schectman, Elaina & William Gable, and Evelyn & Henry Draine; as well as his sister, Rosemary Draine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's memory to Spoleto Festival USA.





