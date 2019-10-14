Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Boogie" Taylor CAYCE - Francis Alvin "Boogie" Taylor, Sr., 85, of Cayce, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Columbia on May 3, 1934, he was the son of the late DeWitt E. and Nellie M. Taylor, and the husband of 52 years to Doris Bevis Taylor. After several years of playing Minor League baseball and time spent serving in the US Army, he enjoyed a long career with and retired from W O Blackstone Co. He was an avid Gamecock fan, holding season tickets to multiple sports throughout his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Al Taylor (Wendy), and Lee Taylor; and grandchildren, Alexandra Taylor and Ethan Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Taylor, Eugene Taylor, Robert Taylor, and Bennie Taylor; and sisters, Nancy Lewis and Joyce Hoefer. Graveside Services will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Woodridge Memorial Park, where Military Honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

