Francis J. Volk LUGOFF - Francis J. Volk, 87, of Lugoff, husband of the late Joyce E. Volk passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1932 in Conneaut, Ohio to the late William Garrett Volk and Virginia Louise Pitt Volk. Francis is survived by, one daughter, Vicki Baker; one son, Tim Volk (Jill); his brother, Ralph Volk; four sisters, Willa Dean, Ruth Carlisle, Susan Chaney and Joan Graeff; five grandchildren, Ricky, Justin and Jennifer Baker and Abbey and Elliot Volk; and two great grandchildren, Jacob and Dakota Baker. In addition to his parents and wife of 62, years, he was predeceased by one brother, Neil Volk; one grandson, Harrison Volk. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019