Francis Marion Wilson, Sr. KINGSTREE - Mr. Francis Marion Wilson, Sr., 101, of Kingstree died on June 15, 2019, at Southland Health Care Center. The son of the late Marion McNulty (M.C.) and Ada Blakely Wilson, he was born March 27, 1918, in the Oceda community of Andrews. A graduate of Andrews High School Francis enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served for 5 years during World War II in the Pacific in Australia and New Guinea. After the war he worked with his brother-in-law, Theron Burrows, at Burrows Esso, later Cooper's Country Store. Formerly, a very active member of Kingstree United Methodist Church, Francis was a choir member for 68 years and was a past secretary of the Administrative Board and past president of the Men's Club. He enjoyed volunteering at Williamsburg Regional Hospital and was extremely active in his community until the age of 97. He embraced life, his family, and his friends! He was predeceased by his wife, Corinne Reveley Wilson and son-in-law, Leonard Jonte, brothers, Benton, Leland, Carl, and Blakely (Pete) Wilson and sisters, Louise Burrows, and Bernice Ackerman. Francis is survived by his son, Frank (Lynn) Wilson of Cades, daughters, Reveley (Greg) Thomy of Lake City, and Virginia Jonte of Greeleyville, grandchildren, Adam (Christen) Wilson of Hanahan, and Kyle Wilson of Cades, Wil (Heather) Thomy of Lake City, Mary Alice T. (Justin) Bogue of Lake City, and John (Casey) Thomy of Columbia, Tracy J. (Justin) Kellahan, Blakely J. (Ned) Hemingway, Margaret J. (Evan) Reynolds all of Kingstree, and 12 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Sally Wilson of Florida, and his wonderful nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Kingstree United Methodist Church Ladies Parlor with the funeral service following in the church sanctuary at 11:00 AM. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, will be in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Ann Graham, Lou Ellen Brown, Jannie Wilson, Tommicena Arthur, Chandra Epps and to the staff of Southland Health Care Center, Florence, for their devoted care. Memorials may be made to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet, St. , Kingstree, SC 29556, Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation, PO Box 568, Kingstree, SC 29556, or to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 16, 2019
