Frank Ashby Tidwell, Jr. CAMDEN A private service for Frank Ashby Tidwell, Jr., 69, will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Powers Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Mr. Tidwell passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Camden, S.C., he was the son of the late Frank Ashby Tidwell, Sr. and Emmer Nichols Tidwell. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jean Hardin Tidwell; children, Michael Leonard Tidwell, Danielle Tidwell Bailey (Don) and Amy Tidwell Ray (Timmy); 6 grandchildren; sister, Emma Wilson; and brother, Rembert Tidwell (Joan). He was predeceased by 5 siblings. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020
