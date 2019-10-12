Frank Bigham Estes COPE, SC - Frank Bigham Estes III, 74 of Cope, SC passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC. The Family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday before the service at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg with burial at Union Cemetery in Cope with Rev. Marie Ray officiating. Survivors include his companion of 29 years, Patsy Proctor; 3 children, Frank Estes IV (Fran); Caroline Robinson (Clark) and Katie Yarborough (T.J.); 5 grandchildren; MaryKay Estes, Abigail Estes, Jobeth Robinson, Kaylin Robinson and Cannon Robinson; a brother; Retired Lt. Col. George Estes (Beth) and a number of nieces and nephews and many friends. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019