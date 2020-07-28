Frank A Burke IRMO - Frank A Burke, 77, met Jesus on July 11, 2020. He was born in Elkridge, Maryland on July 22, 1942. He was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn Burke. Frank proudly served and retired from the US Army. He served in Vietnam, Germany and Korea. He taught ROTC at U of Cincinnati. After he retired from the Army, he became the Director of Paroles and Pardon Services at SCDPP&P. He was a graduate of Park College. Frank loved playing golf and watching Little League baseball. Frank attended Salem United Methodist Church. While there he was active in the Men's Club and taught Sunday School. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan; son, Michael (Michelle); daughter, Denise; four grandchildren, Austin, Amanda, Aaron, and Samantha; a brother, Howard Burke; and two sisters, Nadine Palmer, and Tootles Burke. His interment service with Full Military Honors will be heldat 11:00 am July 31, 2020at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery,4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC 29229. Face masks are required. The celebration of his amazing life will beat 1:00 pm, July 31, 2020at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem Church Rd., Irmo, SC. Please consider remembering him by making a donation to: Fairfield - Salkehatchie Summer Service,4908 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC 29203( https://salkehatchie.org ), Wounded Warrior Project
,PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 ( https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ ), Vivian's Victory, 311 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 ( https://revivfamilysupport.org/ ) Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411