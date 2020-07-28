1/
Frank Burke
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A Burke IRMO - Frank A Burke, 77, met Jesus on July 11, 2020. He was born in Elkridge, Maryland on July 22, 1942. He was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn Burke. Frank proudly served and retired from the US Army. He served in Vietnam, Germany and Korea. He taught ROTC at U of Cincinnati. After he retired from the Army, he became the Director of Paroles and Pardon Services at SCDPP&P. He was a graduate of Park College. Frank loved playing golf and watching Little League baseball. Frank attended Salem United Methodist Church. While there he was active in the Men's Club and taught Sunday School. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan; son, Michael (Michelle); daughter, Denise; four grandchildren, Austin, Amanda, Aaron, and Samantha; a brother, Howard Burke; and two sisters, Nadine Palmer, and Tootles Burke. His interment service with Full Military Honors will be heldat 11:00 am July 31, 2020at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery,4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC 29229. Face masks are required. The celebration of his amazing life will beat 1:00 pm, July 31, 2020at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem Church Rd., Irmo, SC. Please consider remembering him by making a donation to: Fairfield - Salkehatchie Summer Service,4908 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC 29203( https://salkehatchie.org ), Wounded Warrior Project,PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 ( https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ ), Vivian's Victory, 311 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 ( https://revivfamilysupport.org/ ) Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved