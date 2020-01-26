Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Christain Cole COLUMBIA A funeral service for Frank Christain Cole, 61, of Columbia will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the chapel at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Charles Pollack will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Frank was born on January 25, 1958, in Cayce, SC, and passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Prisma Baptist Parkridge Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank Cole and Margie Rabon Miller. Frank was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School. He retired after 36 years as a store manager from Bridgestone-Firestone. Frank was a member of Irmo Bassmasters. Frank is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ferne Hartley Cole. He is also survived by his sons, Jarrod H. Lanier (Rhonda) and Chris G. Lanier (Beth), and his three grandchildren; Furman, Heath, and Blythe. Frank was predeceased by his grandson, Shawn Lanier. The family asks that you remember Frank with gifts to a . Online condolences may be sent to

Frank Christain Cole COLUMBIA A funeral service for Frank Christain Cole, 61, of Columbia will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the chapel at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Charles Pollack will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Frank was born on January 25, 1958, in Cayce, SC, and passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Prisma Baptist Parkridge Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank Cole and Margie Rabon Miller. Frank was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School. He retired after 36 years as a store manager from Bridgestone-Firestone. Frank was a member of Irmo Bassmasters. Frank is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ferne Hartley Cole. He is also survived by his sons, Jarrod H. Lanier (Rhonda) and Chris G. Lanier (Beth), and his three grandchildren; Furman, Heath, and Blythe. Frank was predeceased by his grandson, Shawn Lanier. The family asks that you remember Frank with gifts to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations