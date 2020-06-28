Frank Cornell CAYCE - Frank H. Cornell went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born to Harry and Thelma Cornell on July 11, 1938, in Toms River, New Jersey. Frank graduated from The College of William and Mary in 1960 and then went on to serve his country as a captain in the United States Army.He met the love of his life, Frances (Fran) Spratlin, while stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. They soon married and raised four daughters. Frank was a faithful lifetime member of State Street Baptist Church and deacon emeritus. He retired from Lowes and was well respected as a man of integrity, generosity, and humor. Frank served and loved his family, friends, and community well. He will be deeply missed by all. Frank is survived by his wife, Fran, four daughters, Angie Provence (Andrew), Fayetteville, Georgia, Vanessa Flores, Cayce, SC, Vicki Drakeford (Dickie), Chapin, SC, Julie Woodruff (Darrell), West Columbia, SC ; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He's also survived by two sisters, Thelma Spain, Des Plaines, Illinois, and Alice Brown, Willingboro, New Jersey. Frank lived a selfless life to the end and has donated his body to USC School of Medicine. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.