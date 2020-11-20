Frank Swain Cox, Jr.

July 17, 1936 - November 13, 2020

Smithfield, Virginia - Frank S. Cox, Jr., (84) passed away November 13, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. He was born July 17, 1936 in Ahoskie, NC, to the late Frank Swain Cox and Bertha Chitty Cox.

Mr. Cox graduated from Warwick High School in 1954, received a B.S. in Psychology from the College of William and Mary in 1958, and earned a M.A. in Psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1961. He worked as a psychologist for 43 years for the Columbia Area Mental Health Center of the S.C Dept. of Mental Health, sometimes also working part time in his private therapy practice. Mr. Cox was a patron of the Nickelodeon Theater, Historic Columbia Foundation, Palmetto Opera and Opera at USC. Other special interests included gardening, travel around the world, architecture, ancient history and archeology.

Survivors include his brother Ron Cox (Judy) of Smithfield, VA; 2 nieces Ronda Stump (Mike) and Lori Willis; great nephews and great nieces, Michael (Ashlen), Rachel, Eric and Gabriella Stump, Marissa and Grant Willis.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC on November 23, 2020 at 11 am with Dunbar Funeral Home assisting.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store