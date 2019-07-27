Minister Frank English, IV COLUMBIA Funeral services for Minister Frank English, IV will be held Sunday 2:00 p.m. at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Born in Bamberg, SC, Minister English graduated from Dreher High School and attended Claflin University. He was a Minister at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road (as well as the Special Events Coordinator) and was an Adjutant for the International Bibleway Church. Surviving are: his mother, Rose Ann English; Godparents, Pastors Darrell and Willie Mae Jackson; aunts; uncles; cousins; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on July 27, 2019