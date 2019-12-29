Frank Reyes Garcia COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Frank Reyes Garcia, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Garcia passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico on December 1, 1928, he was a son of the late Fransisco Garcia and Amelia Reyes Garcia. Frank moved from Puerto Rico to New York and joined the U.S. Marines during World War II and continued to serve during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after twenty years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a U.S. Sky Marshall. He was the first Sky Marshall to fly out of Atlanta, GA. He then became an agent with the U.S. Customs in Charleston, SC and retired in 1985. He attended Killian Baptist Church. He was the most friendly and compassionate person you could ever meet. Frank loved his family and traveling the world. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Teressia F. Garcia and son, Mark Daniel Garcia (Cynthia) of Blythewood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, James Carlos Garcia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019