Frank Gunter Sr.
1935 - 2020
Frank Kendall Gunter, Sr.
July 28, 1935 - November 26, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Frank Kendall Gunter, Sr., son of Frank Lever and Olive Jeffcoat Gunter, of Lexington, passed away Thanksgiving morning. He left a widow, Jean Rogers, also of Lexington, three children and one grandchild. His children are Frank Kendall "Ken" Gunter, Jr., Audrey Regina "Gina" Gunter, and Rachelle Gunter Brown (husband, Michael) and a grandson, Patrick Brooks Connor.
Frank Gunter worked for Southern Bell/AT&T for 42 years and was a member of the Communication Workers of America. He volunteered for many years with the CWA to repair books-on-tape machines for the blind. He was a faithful member of Lexington Baptist Church, being an usher for 34 years.
Viewing will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Pastor Dan Williams of Lexington Baptist Church will hold a short service by the gravesite Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodridge Memorial Park at 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Frank Gunter, Sr. can be made to Lexington Baptist Church.
www.caughmanlexington.com


Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
08:30 - 12:30 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
