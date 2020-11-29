Frank Kendall Gunter, Sr.July 28, 1935 - November 26, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Frank Kendall Gunter, Sr., son of Frank Lever and Olive Jeffcoat Gunter, of Lexington, passed away Thanksgiving morning. He left a widow, Jean Rogers, also of Lexington, three children and one grandchild. His children are Frank Kendall "Ken" Gunter, Jr., Audrey Regina "Gina" Gunter, and Rachelle Gunter Brown (husband, Michael) and a grandson, Patrick Brooks Connor.Frank Gunter worked for Southern Bell/AT&T for 42 years and was a member of the Communication Workers of America. He volunteered for many years with the CWA to repair books-on-tape machines for the blind. He was a faithful member of Lexington Baptist Church, being an usher for 34 years.Viewing will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Pastor Dan Williams of Lexington Baptist Church will hold a short service by the gravesite Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodridge Memorial Park at 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Frank Gunter, Sr. can be made to Lexington Baptist Church.