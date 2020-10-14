Frank Harry James Sturkie JR.

September 9, 1981 - October 10, 2020

Lexington, South Carolina - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of JJ Sturkie. JJ was the son of Harry Sturkie Sr and the Late Lisa Sturkie. He grew up in Lexington, SC and attended Airport High School in West Columbia. JJ continued to reside in Lexington and worked at Stormy Plumbing. JJ leaves behind Gwen Sturkie, his only surviving grandparent. JJ leaves behind his two beloved sons Tyler and Trey. He also leaves behind his father, Harry Sturkie, brothers, Micheal Keefe, Robert Keefe (China), and Scott Sturkie (Michelle), his sister Lori Dalrymple (Jay), nephews Thomas, Kody, Seth, and Hudson, as well as his niece Kelsey. JJ leaves behind a large group of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends who will greatly miss him. JJ's sense of humor and devotion to his family and friends will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to truly know and love him. A graveside service will be held at Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5pm. We invite you to "come as you are" to honor him, as JJ would want his loved ones to be true to themselves when remembering him





