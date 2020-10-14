1/
Frank Harry James Sturkie Jr.
1981 - 2020
Frank Harry James Sturkie JR.
September 9, 1981 - October 10, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of JJ Sturkie. JJ was the son of Harry Sturkie Sr and the Late Lisa Sturkie. He grew up in Lexington, SC and attended Airport High School in West Columbia. JJ continued to reside in Lexington and worked at Stormy Plumbing. JJ leaves behind Gwen Sturkie, his only surviving grandparent. JJ leaves behind his two beloved sons Tyler and Trey. He also leaves behind his father, Harry Sturkie, brothers, Micheal Keefe, Robert Keefe (China), and Scott Sturkie (Michelle), his sister Lori Dalrymple (Jay), nephews Thomas, Kody, Seth, and Hudson, as well as his niece Kelsey. JJ leaves behind a large group of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends who will greatly miss him. JJ's sense of humor and devotion to his family and friends will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to truly know and love him. A graveside service will be held at Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5pm. We invite you to "come as you are" to honor him, as JJ would want his loved ones to be true to themselves when remembering him


Published in The State on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery
October 13, 2020
My condolences to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all ❤
Tina Rose
Friend
October 12, 2020
To the Sturkie family. Prayers for God’s comfort and peace at this time of grieving for JJ.
Harriette S. Corder
Friend
October 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss may God Bless you with comfort at this time and in Days to come ..
Vicki Lankford
Friend
