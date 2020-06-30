Frank J. Spang IV LEXINGTON- Frank J. Spang IV, 76, of Lexington, SC, formerly of Winchester, MA passed away June 23, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born August 5, 1943 in Vallejo, CA, Frank was the oldest son of Frank and Barbara (Smith) Spang. He grew up in Winchester with his five brothers, Mark, Thomas, Lawrence, Stephen and Charles Spang and three sisters, Pamela Nolan, Lisa Spang and Cecily Gray. He graduated from Winchester High School in 1961 and from Boston University in 1965 with a B.A. in English Literature. Following his studies at BU, Frank continued his education at University of Massachusetts Boston receiving an Ed.M and at Northeastern University receiving a M.A. While working as a teaching assistant at Northeastern, Frank met and married the love of his life, Susan Dale, also of Winchester. They moved to Binghamton, NY where Frank pursued a PhD at SUNY Binghamton. They then moved to Elmira, NY where Frank began his career as an educator as a professor of English at Elmira College, and Frank and Susan started their family, welcoming Benjamin and Kathryn. Teaching soon brought Frank and his family to New Jersey where he taught at Brookdale Community College and Monmouth College. Following his teaching career and a brief stint at JC Penney's corporate headquarters in Manhattan, Frank found his professional calling at the United States Army Chaplain Center and School first at Fort Monmouth, NJ and later at Fort Jackson, SC, where he held several positions including the Deputy Director of Training and Chief of Distance Learning. As a civilian employee of the Army for more than 30 years, Frank's work was universally respected, although it was often observed that he took the Army's old recruiting slogan, "We do more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day" a little too literally. Frank is survived by his wife, Susan and children, Benjamin (Arlette) Spang and Kathryn (Matthew Lysakowski) Spang; by his grandchildren, Kieran Spang and Cecelia and James Lysakowski; by all of his brothers and sisters; by his many nephews and nieces; and by countless friends, colleagues, students and neighbors who will remember Frank for his kindness, sense of humor, and willingness to help others with any problem large or small. Frank was well known as many things: as a parishioner and usher at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Columbia; as a tie aficionado who never subscribed to business casual; as a brewer of strong coffee, a baker, a chef, and a gardener; and as a lover of all animals and an all-around kind soul. Donations in Frank's name may be made to the Carolina Wildlife Center (carolinawildlife.org), Pawmetto Lifeline (pawmettolifeline.org) or the charity of your choice. Service details will be announced at a later date. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.