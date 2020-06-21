Frank James "Bubber" Wyman COLUMBIA - Dr. Frank James "Bubber" Wyman, 88, died June 15, 2020 at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. He was born March 30, 1932 in Denmark, SC, at the home of his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Joel Wentworth Wyman (Ann Lucas Maybank). He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank James Wyman (Selma Swain). Before his family's move to Columbia, his early education was in the Denmark school system. After graduating from Dreher High School in 1950, where he was named to the Greater Columbia All Stars football team, he attended The Citadel on a football scholarship and graduated with a BS degree in 1954. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston in 1958. While in medical school he was a member and president of Alpha Kappa Kappa medical social fraternity. He served his internship at Greenville General Hospital. From 1959 to 1962 he served as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corps in Germany, stationed in Darmstadt, where he was the battalion surgeon with the 547th Engineer Battalion and later in Frankfurt with the Obstetrics-Gynecology section of the 97th General Hospital. From 1962 to 1964 he received his residency training in Memphis at the University of Tennessee, John Gaston Hospital, where his last year he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Wyman moved to Columbia, SC in 1964 and was a consultant in Obstetrics-Gynecology for the Maternal and Child Health Division of the State Board of Health. He then entered private practice with Dr. Tucker Laffitte Sr. and the late Dr. Heyward Fouche. At the time of his retirement, he was on the senior staff at Baptist Hospital and the consulting staff at Richland Memorial Hospital. Dr. Wyman's specialty certifications included Diplomat of American College of Obstetrics-Gynecology. He was appointed Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics-Gynecology at the University of South Carolina, which continued until retirement. Memberships in professional organizations included South Atlantic Association of Obstetrics-Gynecology, South Carolina Obstetrics- Gynecology Society, and Richland County Medical Association. In 1975, he was named "Boss of the Year" by the Sandpiper chapter of the American Business Women's Association. He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret McDowell Dick; daughters, Elizabeth Young Wyman and Anne Wyman Taylor (William Brian Taylor); sons, Frank James Wyman III and James McDowell Dick Wyman (Anne de-Sales Wyman); and eleven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Sallie Wyman Berry. Bubber Wyman was a devoted Christian, husband, and father. He was also involved in many civic and social organizations. In his early years he loved sailing and sports cars. Later, he enjoyed fellowship with his tennis and golf buddies, weekly Bible study, the St. Andrew's Society, Mended Hearts, and the Columbia Oyster Club. Bubber never met a stranger and was to the end true to his name a "Brother" to all. There will be a private family graveside service at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Still Hopes (Chaplain's Fund), P.O. Box 2959, West Columbia, SC 29171 and to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (Kitchen Fund), 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.