Frank L. Johnson WINNSBORO - Mr. Frank L. Johnson of 45 Sandy Ln. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. He is survived by seven sons, Floyd, Samuel, Calvin, Frank, Ferlen, Otis and Bruce Johnson, one brother Amos Hall, one sister Velray Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 2 pm Sun. Aug. 23, 2020 @ Blackjack Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to 7 pm Sat. Aug. 22, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.