1/1
Frank Marion Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Marion Griffin COLUMBIA Frank Marion Griffin passed away at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community on August 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. Frank was born June 3, 1939 in Marshville, NC to Fred and Georgia Griffin. He was the youngest of three sons. Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, Keith Griffin, Tom Griffin and stepson, Gregory Rawson. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene King Griffin; sons, Guy Griffin (Cookie), Mark Griffin (Carmen), Michael Griffin and stepson, Stephen Rawson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jacob Rawson, the joys of his life, and a host of cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles. A private service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memories, condolences and complete obituary may be shared at www.caughmanlexington.com. Memorials can be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 400 River Rd., Columbia, SC 29212 or by donating to the Parkinson's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved