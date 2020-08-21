Frank Marion Griffin COLUMBIA Frank Marion Griffin passed away at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community on August 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. Frank was born June 3, 1939 in Marshville, NC to Fred and Georgia Griffin. He was the youngest of three sons. Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, Keith Griffin, Tom Griffin and stepson, Gregory Rawson. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene King Griffin; sons, Guy Griffin (Cookie), Mark Griffin (Carmen), Michael Griffin and stepson, Stephen Rawson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jacob Rawson, the joys of his life, and a host of cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles. A private service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memories, condolences and complete obituary may be shared at www.caughmanlexington.com
. Memorials can be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 400 River Rd., Columbia, SC 29212 or by donating to the Parkinson's Foundation.