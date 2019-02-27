Frank Miller

Frank Love Miller COLUMBIA Frank Love Miller, 60, of 1007 Duke Ave., Columbia, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Frank was born on July 4, 1958 in Columbia. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Miller of West Columbia, and his father, Robert Miller. He is survived by his mother, Betty Price of Columbia; sons, Frank Miller, Jr. of Columbia, Christopher Miller; daughter-in-law, Laura, and granddaughter, Savannah Miller of Lexington; a brother, Lindsay Miller and family of Gaston; sister, Ann Ivester and family of Roanoke, TX, and sister-in-law, Teresa Miller and family of Cayce. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2019
