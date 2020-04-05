Frank "Gene" Nates COLUMBIA - Frank "Gene" Nates, 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mr. Nates was born December 29, 1936 in Columbia to Carl Owens Nates, Sr. and Chessie Lee Nates. Gene was a gentle giant who never met a stranger, he will be remembered for his quiet disposition and sense of humor. He was a master carpenter who enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Bobby Nates and Eddie Nates. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Lois Nates; a daughter, Cindy Nates (David L. Herlong); two grandchildren, Devin Herlong and Amber Herlong (Lisa); one great-grandson, Jonah Herlong; a brother, Carl Nates (Betty); multiple nieces, nephews, including a 5th generation nephew; cousins; and cherished extended family and friends. The current uncertainty of our world limits our ability to gather with others in the traditional manner, therefore a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020