Frank R. Palmer, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Command Sergeant Major Frank R. Palmer, Jr. was a good solider, good father, and good business man. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 23, 1936 and died December 20, 2019. CSM Palmer is survived by his loving wife of 40 years. He served 22 years in the military, of which 2 years was in Vietnam. After retiring from the US Army, on October 1, 1976, he entered into a partnership with Jerome Geddings with a company called Attorney Service Company. This company was very lucrative and provided a good profit. CSM Palmer was the president. CSM Palmer is survived by his 4 children: Ruby, Frankie, Stevie, and Timo. He also had 2 step children: Sean Malphrus (deceased) and Robert Malphrus. SCM Palmer is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers in the immediate family. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel, followed by burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 12 noon. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Dec. 23, 2019