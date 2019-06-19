Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Parkin Thomas. View Sign Service Information Bullock Funeral Home 1190 Wilson Hall Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-469-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Parkin Thomas SUMTER - Frank Parkin Thomas, age 91, beloved husband of 64 years to Emily Johnson Thomas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Sumter in 1927 and raised in Wedgefield, Parkin was the son of the late Lee Hamilton Thomas and Dorothy Parkin Thomas. He was a graduate of Edmunds High School and then volunteered for the Marine Corps in 1945 where he served during WWII. After his tour with the Marine Corps, he attended The Citadel as a veteran student for two years. He then attended Furman University where he received his bachelor's degree. While at Furman, Parkin help to start and develop their ROTC program. After graduation, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Parkin met and married the love of his life, Emily, in 1954 and they settled in Sumter. He was hardware wholesaler for over 40 years with Brown Rogers Dixon and Moore Handley. After his retirement from the hardware wholesale business, Parkin worked for an additional 20 years and was known as "The Mailbox Man" in Sumter. He was a devout Christian and was one of the founding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He served the church in many capacities and was Elder Emeritus at the time of his passing. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Surviving in addition to his wife, Emily, are two sons; Frank P. Thomas Jr. and wife Kimberly of Greenville and John Lee Thomas and wife Renee of Camden; a son-in-law, Joe W. Dukes of Sumter; four grandchildren, Warren Dukes and wife April, Lauren Watson and husband Michael, Bradley Thomas and Leigh Thomas and one great granddaughter, Ellena Dukes. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Thomas Dukes; two brothers, Lee Thomas Jr and Dr. Harold Rawling Pratt-Thomas; one sister, Dorothy T. Hunter and a granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Thomas. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Stuart Mizelle officiating. Interment will be following the service in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or Covenant Place, 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150. The family would like to thank all the caregivers of Covenant Place for their loving and compassionate care. You may go to

