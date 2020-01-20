Frank James Surrett BLYTHEWOOD - Frank James Surrett, 76, of Blythewood, SC died January 17, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC on June 17, 1943, he was a son of the late Helen Burnett and adopted mother, Maggie Burden Surrett. James was a graduate of Carolina High School and was employed with Kraft/Sealtest most of his life. While in Greenville, he was involved in Hejaz and Jamil Temple and was raised to a 3rd Degree Mason. He was also a very active member of the Shriners Hejaz in Greenville 32nd Degree. Later in his life he moved to Columbia, SC and transferred his membership into the Blythewood Lodge #365 and participated with the Jamil Shrine as well. He, in his heart, felt these were worthy organizations. Following his move to Blythewood, James enjoyed working for Sharpe Shoppe Convenience Stores, where he rarely met a stranger and where his community enjoyed his kind and funny personality. Survivors include his loving daughters, Starla Bryant and Sherry Mcjunkin of Greenville, SC; a sister, Mary Alice Mcghee of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Joshua Bryant, Brittany Hawkins, Stacie Bryant, Emily Bryant, Landon Bryant and Evers Greene-McJunkin. The funeral service for Mr. Surrett will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, January 22nd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Blvd, Columbia, SC 29203. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 20, 2020