Frank Taylor

Frank Taylor COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Frank Taylor will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will begin Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with a family visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: his wife, Sarah Taylor; children: Frank (Elaine) Taylor, Jr., Sammie (Judy) Taylor, Stanley (Sandra) Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, Darrell (Jacqueline) Taylor, and Ira Doucet; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019
