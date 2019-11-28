Frank Toliver COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Frank Toliver will be held at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Friday at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 808 Barnes Street, Columbia with interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Toliver will be held today 1:00 5:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his daughters, Tina Steeber and Genea O. Bell (Todd Vachon); sisters, Mary Taylor, Laura Outlaw, Marian Coulbourne, and Marva (Earnest) Diamond; brother, John (Mary) Toliver, Sr.; sister-in-law, Emily Toliver; brother-in-law, Harvey Chapman; four grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Toliver can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2019