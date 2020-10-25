Frank Ward
July 12, 1950 - October 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Frank Ward passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, on July 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Franklyn B. Ward, Sr. and Louise Meek Ward.
Frank was a graduate of Woodward Academy, Georgia Tech and The University of South Carolina, where he earned his MBA. Having worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, he retired from Bank of America. He attended The Good News Sunday School at Ashland United Methodist and held numerous offices at the church. Known as "Bubba" to most, he treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, loved spending time in Edisto, as well as playing golf whenever possible. He had a deep rooted love for music and enjoyed sharing a wealth of knowledge about history with others. He loved Georgia Tech and Carolina football, and valued being able to attend and cheer on the teams with his friends. His friends were a special part of his life and being able to share one night a week with "the guys" was a highlight of each week- visiting, laughing, and their fellowship.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Harriett Ward; daughters, Lindy Ward Wendt of Chapin and Laurie Ward Vaughn of Indian Land; grandchildren, Emmie Vaughn, Christian Vaughn, Sarah Beth Wendt, Brooke Wendt, Colton Wendt; brother-in-law, Eric Matthews; niece, Erica Young (John); great-niece, Anna Young; great-nephew, JT Young; numerous cousins; and many incredible friends that are considered family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Virginia and Dwight Matthews; granddaughter, Maggie Wendt; and son-in-law, Cliff Vaughn.
Memorials may be made to Asland United Methodist Church or District Five Foundation Snack Pack Program.
Private Funeral Services were held at Ashland United Methodist Church.
