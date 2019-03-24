Frank A. Witt, III CAYCE Frank A. Witt III went home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington, followed by a visitation in the chapel. Mr. Witt was born on August 24, 1938, in Richmond, Virginia and enjoyed a career in product development. His life was marked with achievements, but his greatest passion was to be a witness for Jesus and to bring others along for the great adventure of salvation. He and his wife, Charlene Witt, enjoyed 58 years of marriage, in which they raised one son and three daughters. Frank went ahead of his treasured wife, his children Frank (Ennis) Witt of North Carolina, Deanna Crum of Tennessee, Mary (Mickey) Gunwall of Gaston, Elizabeth (Rob) Osborn of Ohio, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and great-granddaughter, Kaylin Zimms. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kick it Kaylin Foundation at www.kickitkaylin.org or Talking Bibles at www.talkingbibles.org. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Witt III.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019