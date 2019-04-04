Frankie Barber Sr.

Frankie LeMont Barber, Sr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Frankie LeMont Barber Sr. will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019
