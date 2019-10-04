Frankie Keel WILLISTON - Funeral services for Franklin O. "Frankie" Keel, 82, of Williston, SC, will be held eleven a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Elko Baptist Church with the Reverends Tom Baker and Dan Fogle officiating; burial will be at the Williston Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Elko Baptist Church, P.O. Box 277, Elko, SC 29826. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Mr. Keel passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Williston, SC, he was a son of the late Arthur Buist Keel and Lila May Poole Keel. He was a member of Elko Baptist Church having served on numerous committees throughout the years. Mr. Keel was part-owner of Anderson Oil Company before his retirement, was a member of Hope Masonic Lodge # 126, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Mary Kilgus Keel; a daughter and son-in-law Sonya (Greg) Cribb; a brother Jimmy Keel of Anderson, SC; grandchildren Brandon (Alison) Cribb; great granddaughter Emmi; nieces Wendy and April Keel. A special thank you to Edisto Hospice and Circle of Love for the kindness and care shown to Mr. Keel and his family. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019