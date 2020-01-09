Franklin C. Dyches CONWAY - Franklin C. Dyches, age 86 died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Mr. Dyches was born in Columbia, SC, a son of the late James C. and Louella Redmond Dyches. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway where he served as a greeter, was a member of the Anglers Sunday School Class, and sang in the XYZ choir. He was also predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Mildred Dorman Dyches, a sister, Mary Dyches Birchmore, a grandson, Larry Norris, Jr. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are: his daughters, Cynthia McCormick (Mike) of Blythewood, SC, Barbara Numberger (Bill) of Columbia, SC, Brenda Norris (Larry) and Ann Lee (Steve), all of Conway; grandchildren, Robin McCormick of Columbia, SC, Chris McCormick (Jen) of West Columbia, Amy McCormick of Terre Haute, Indiana, Lorrie Armstrong of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Heather Williams (Jeff) of Surfside Beach, SC; great grandchildren, Devin McCormick, Ashton Armstrong, Addison Armstrong, Riley Williams, and Madison Williams, and Marah Polit. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday from First Baptist Church in Conway with Rev. Brian Hoffman and Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. A private entombment will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday. Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020