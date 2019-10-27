Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Dwight Pierce COLUMBIA, SC - Franklin Dwight Pierce (Frank) passed away October 16, 2019 at age 86. Beloved and respected by many, he was a valued friend and mentor. Frank will be interred with Honors at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery during a private family service. Visitation will be held at Temples Halloran Funeral Home on Bush River Road from 4-6PM on Sunday, 10/27/19. Frank is survived by his children Michael Bryan Martin, Lori Anne Pierce, Gerald Franklin Pierce, and Angela Lee Pierce, as well as 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Born March 11, 1933, Frank was destined to live a life on the water and in service. He joined the Navy at age 17, serving aboard the USS Oriskany as a radarman; his last ship was the Nuclear Submarine USS Lafayette. He also served as radar instructor and retired as a Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Submarine Qualified). He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal (5 awards), the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the China Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal. Upon retiring from the Navy, Frank was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration, and discovered a love of sailing. He died in good standing a member of 35 years of Columbia Sailing Club where he served on the Board of Stewards. During his tenure he was awarded the Sportsmanship Award (awarded to the person deemed the best sportsman on and off the water), the Outstanding Sailor Award and the Outstanding Service Award. Frank could be seen around town riding his Harley well into his 80's. He was a master craftsman as well; there was nothing he could not build or fix, including musical instruments. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, and all who knew him.

