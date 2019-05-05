Franklin Fluker

Franklin Edward Fluker COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Franklin Edward Fluker will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 p.m.) Monday at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Fluker will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Jessica Fluker; children, Aniya, Alana and Azariah Fluker; mother, Laverne Fluker; father, Clifton Fluker, Sr.; siblings, Angela Fluker-Higgins, Clifton Fluker, Jr., Stephen Fluker, Claire Bucknor and Sarah Fluker. Condolences for Mr. Fluker can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on May 5, 2019
