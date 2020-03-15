Franklin K. Gardner LONGS - Franklin K. Gardner, formerly of Columbia, SC, passed away 27 Feb 2020. Celebration of life services will be held Friday, 17 April at 9:30 am, at Village Church at Park Street, (formerly known as Park Street Baptist Church) 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, concluding with a USAF Honor Guard interment at 12 Noon - Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020